Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $51,331.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.