Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.21

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 77229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

