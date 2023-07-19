ZEDXION Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $2.18 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

