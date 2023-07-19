ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0558 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $518,318.79 and $157.13 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00104851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00026913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

