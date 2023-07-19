WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

