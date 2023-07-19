Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103.02 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $242.19 or 0.00807118 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $633.66 million and $103.02 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,616,330 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

