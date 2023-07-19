WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $232.41 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $232.41 million and $67.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002775 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02324874 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $26.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

