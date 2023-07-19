Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 81,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,236. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

