Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco stock opened at $370.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.65 and its 200-day moving average is $319.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

