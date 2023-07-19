Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.56. 306,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

