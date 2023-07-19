Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $467,352.61 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,706,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,731,208 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

