Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 2.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.67. The company had a trading volume of 244,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,900. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $226.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

