VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
VolitionRx Price Performance
VNRX stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Featured Stories
