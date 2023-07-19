Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.41

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 1395540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.