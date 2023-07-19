Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 862,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 274,479 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.