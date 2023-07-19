Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Viaplay Group AB has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

