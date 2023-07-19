Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $100.95 million and $13.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00309053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00817597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00559590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00062931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,403,913 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

