Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 3,256,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

