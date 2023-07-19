Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Reduced by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,644. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

