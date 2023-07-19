Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

