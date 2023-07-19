Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $213.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

