Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 285,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,615. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.