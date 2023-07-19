Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 316,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

