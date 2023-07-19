Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $76,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 49,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,473. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

