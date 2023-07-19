Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,610 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 438,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,885,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 308,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after buying an additional 854,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV remained flat at $27.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 336,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.