Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 90.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.48. 985,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

