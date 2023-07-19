Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of UUU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 70,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

