United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.
United Community Banks Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 1,201,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.