United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 1,201,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

