Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $83.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00019586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00308832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.98847463 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 736 active market(s) with $163,746,450.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.