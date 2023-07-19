Unionview LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Unionview LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. 5,320,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

