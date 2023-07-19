UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 415,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,851. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 126,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in UDR by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 51,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

