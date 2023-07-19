UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.
NYSE UDR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 415,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,851. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
