Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,567 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,784,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,941,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

