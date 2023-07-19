Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,139,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,928,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

