Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 276,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 221,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.