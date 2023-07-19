TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $805.39 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.03. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

