Theta Fuel Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $253.08 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,214,150,774 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.