TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 745,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of TFII traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 451,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,801. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $128.93.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

