Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $13.02 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,636 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $324,972,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

