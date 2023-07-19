Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 73,027 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

