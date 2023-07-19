TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.14.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.09. TELUS has a one year low of C$23.28 and a one year high of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

