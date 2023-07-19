TD Securities Boosts WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.55% from the company’s current price.

WHTCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTC WHTCF traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.34.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

