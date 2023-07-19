Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.38.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
