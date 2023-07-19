Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.