Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 7.2%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 51,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 281,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $852,307. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after acquiring an additional 519,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.