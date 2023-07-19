StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.35.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

