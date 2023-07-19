StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 155,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 245,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

