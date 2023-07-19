StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
