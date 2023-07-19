Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,421 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,639% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 508,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.18.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 202.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
