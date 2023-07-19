Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,421 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,639% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 508,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several analysts have commented on VITL shares. TheStreet lowered Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 202.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

