Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 77,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 56,097 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lyft alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 87.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

LYFT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 9,371,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,948,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.