Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 19th (AG, ARGGY, BLUE, BYD, CMCLF, CQP, CSCO, EBAY, EDRVF, EURN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 19th:
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $268.00 price target on the stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $532.00 target price on the stock.
KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $173.00 target price on the stock.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
