Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 19th (AG, ARGGY, BLUE, BYD, CMCLF, CQP, CSCO, EBAY, EDRVF, EURN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 19th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $268.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $532.00 target price on the stock.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $173.00 target price on the stock.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

